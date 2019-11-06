Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Who! Kylie Jenner & Drake ‘Seeing Each Other Romantically’ The pair were first spotted getting cozy at his birthday party.

Kylie Jenner and Drake are taking their attraction to the next level!

The pair first raised eyebrows when they were caught getting cozy with each other at his birthday party last month.

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” a source has confirmed to Us. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to Kendall [Jenner’s] birthday.”

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” an insider previously told Us of their interaction at Drake’s celebration. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, and the Grammy winner, 33, “seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” a second source had noted.

“They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood, and [she] and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there,” the second source had added.

As Radar previously reported, Kylie and Travis Scott, 28 — parents to a daughter, Stormi, now 21 months — split after after more than two years together. The former couple was last spotted together in public at the August premiere of the entertainer’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

Drake is father to Adonis, his 2-year-old son with ex-porn star Sophie Brussaux.

Drake and Kylie have a long history with each other — though it wasn’t always romantic. Rihanna’s ex performed onstage at Kylie’s Sweet 16 party in 2013, attended the Kardashians’ 2015 Christmas party and partied with her and her older sister, Kendall, during New Year’s Eve in 2018.

And, as Radar revealed, Drake created an uproar within the family after he and Kanye West got into a bizarre spat on social media nearly a year ago over Kim Kardashian.

Kanye tweeted: “Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram? This person is not Drakes friend.”

He then followed that up with: “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f***ing wife on Instagram.”

But that hate turned to love on Jan 1 when Kanye tweeted: “I love Drake…2019 we will all heal.”