Kylie Jenner partied with former flame Tyga in the wee hours of Sunday morning the same week she split from baby daddy Travis Scott. Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has denied rumors she’s reconciling with Tyga, and he’s recently been spotted with another woman, Kylie keeps spending time near him. Photographers caught the makeup maven, 22, arriving at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood at 1 a.m. with her sister Khloe Kardashian on October 6. Tyga, 29, was already inside the club and left at 2 a.m. in his red Ferrari with Amber Rose‘s boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

Kylie held onto her bodyguard’s shoulders as she walked into the venue. She announced her breakup from Travis earlier this week and then raised eyebrows by showing up at Tyga’s recording studio. Kylie and Tyga were an item around 2015 to 2016, but they split and she hooked up with Travis in 2017. She gave birth to their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018.

The Kylie Skin CEO told fans she and Travis were done in a series of tweets on Thursday, October 3. She added, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.” “Sicko Mode” rapper Travis took to his Instagram Story on Friday, October 4, to deny talk that he was unfaithfulto Kylie during their relationship.

“It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.” Kylie appeared happy as she strolled into Hyde from her car in a tight pink mini dress and diamond necklace. Tyga wore a blue and black striped long-sleeved T-shirt, diamond chain and baseball cap. As RadarOnline.com reported, he was seen with a beautiful new mystery woman at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Night haunted theme park in Universal City on Friday.

Tyga and his lady friend held hands and enjoyed the haunted mazes at the amusement park. But this weekend, he appeared to be flying solo while in the same club as Kylie. She’s denied rumors that she rushed back to ex Tyga after ending things with Travis. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” Kylie tweeted this week. Still, she’s been seen near him again.

