Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner Says She Wants More Babies After Split From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Says She Wants More Babies After Split From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Says She Wants More Babies After Split From Travis Scott Makeup maven has recently been seen partying with former beau Tyga!

Kylie Jenner has vowed her daughter Stormi won’t be an only child after her split from baby daddy Travis Scott.

Her news comes after she was recently seen partying with former boyfriend Tyga, sparking reconciliation rumors that she has denied.

On Friday night, October 11, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, held a social media Q & A session with her fans.

A follower asked Kylie, who raises Stormi, 1, if she planned on having more kids.

“I can’t wait to have more babies,” she wrote, but admitted she’s “not ready just yet.”

Last weekend, on October 6, photographers caught the makeup maven arriving at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood at 1 a.m. with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Tyga, 29, was already inside the club and left at 2 a.m. in his red Ferrari with Amber Rose‘s boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

Kylie previously announced her breakup from Travis and then raised eyebrows by showing up at Tyga’s recording studio.

Kylie and Tyga dated around 2015 to 2016, but they split and she hooked up with Travis in 2017. She gave birth to their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018.

The Kylie Skin CEO told fans she and Travis were done in a series of tweets on Thursday, October 3.

She added, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

“Sicko Mode” rapper Travis took to his Instagram Story on Friday, October 4, to deny talk that he was unfaithful to Kylie during their relationship.

“It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Tyga was seen with a beautiful new mystery woman at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Night haunted theme park in Universal City amid talk he and Kylie might rekindle.

Also, Kris Jenner‘s youngest child has denied rumors that she rushed back to ex Tyga after ending things with Travis.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” Kylie has tweeted.

Some sources have told news outlets that Travis was ready to have another baby with Kylie, but she wanted to focus on work.

But now, she’s said she will definitely add to her family at some point.