What?! Kylie Jenner Grinds On Momager’s Boyfriend Corey Gamble During Night Out

What?! Kylie Jenner Grinds On Momager's Boyfriend Corey Gamble During Night Out

Kylie Jenner shocked fans this weekend when she shared a bizarre Instagram Story video of her partying with her momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

On the evening of Saturday, October 26, the cosmetics mogul stepped out to a concert with Corey, 38, new best friend Sofia Richie, lash extension guru Yris Palmer, assistant Victoria Villarroel and other pals.

She rocked a black ensemble that included a long cape and sky-high heels, and was all smiles while dancing to the songs of J Balvin at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kylie, 22, shared various clips of the fun night out, but one in particular caught her followers’ attention.

In the video, the star is seen moving her hips to the reggaetón tunes and casually grinding on Corey!

Kris Jenner’s man looks pleased while jamming with his famous step-daughter. Fist pumping, he flashes a grin, while Kylie also smiles.

Kylie’s party night with Corey comes weeks after show fans witnessed an awkward fight between him, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. At the time, the parents of three bashed the momager’s boyfriend for threatening to “whoop” Penelope Disick’s “a**” if she disobeyed.

Khloe Kardashian has also had some negative confrontations with Corey over the years, as has Kanye West, who once slammed Corey for being so private about his family and personal life despite being with Kris, 63.

Unlike her family members, however, Kylie seems to get along with Corey just fine.

As Radar readers know, their odd grinding session came weeks after the mom of Stormi Webster called it quits with boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Sources said the split was caused by the fact that they both had very different priorities: Kylie’s being her family, and Travis’s being his career.