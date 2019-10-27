Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Party Goes On! Kylie Jenner Has Wild Halloween Weekend Following Fender Bender Makeup mogul hits club with celebrity friends after her evening plans get smashed.

Kylie Jenner was determined to enjoy her Halloween weekend despite reportedly being involved in a fender bender.

The makeup mogul was en route to Demi Lovato‘s Halloween party, where she and her friend Stassi planned to show off their creative costumes, when her driver crashed into another car.

The vehicle was slightly scratched and the friends, who dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the MTV VMAs in 2003, were unharmed but they decided not to attend the star-studded bash after all.

Instead, Kylie met up with Sofia Richie for a night of drinks and live music.

The 22-year-old reality star and her new BFF attended the J Balvin Concert.

Ahead of the show, the friends were spotted backstage pregaming with tequila and hanging out with Will. I. Am and Balvin.

Kylie and Scott Disick‘s girlfriend then walked hand in hand to enjoy the actual performance.

Kylie and Sofia have long known each other, but their friendship blossomed following her fallout with former bestie Jordyn Woods.

The young women have since been inseparable, recently traveling together to celebrate each other’s birthdays. Their union, however, didn’t sit too well with Kylie’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

As Radar exclusively reported, Kourtney, the mother of Disick’s children, and Kylie were fighting over her newfound friendship with Sofia.

“Kourtney expects unconditional loyalty from her sisters,” a source close to the sisters previously told Radar, but “the way Kylie tells it, Sofia deserves a chance and it’s not right that Kourt keeps causing drama for her and Scott.”

Despite the reluctance to welcome Sofia in the family, Kourtney has made attempts to put their differences aside.

Radar previously obtained photos of the two on vacations together.

In an awkward clip from the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family took a trip to Finland and mother of three Kourtney is seen giving Sofia, who made her big TV debut, some advice on how to improve the application of her makeup.

Lip kit businesswoman Kylie can surely help Sofia with that!

Check out the gallery for photos on Kylie’s fender bender and night out with Disick’s galpal.