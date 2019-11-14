Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kim & Kourtney Get Into Vicious Fight Before Poosh Founder’s Exit From Show Eldest Kardashian calls her sister’s ideas ‘dated’ in wild argument.

Weeks before Kourtney Kardashian announced her exit from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the eldest sister couldn’t stop fighting with Kim!

On the latest show teaser, the siblings are seen arguing about what treats to get daughters North West and Penelope Disick for their joint Candy Land-themed birthday bash.

While preparing for the party — which was held in June — Kourtney, 40, tells Kim, 39, during a car ride, that she wanted to keep things “somewhat healthy.”

“It’s Candy Land Kourtney, it’s not gonna be healthy,” Kim says, getting frustrated.

“But it can be!” Kourtney says. “It’s not gonna be healthy no matter what, sugar’s not healthy, but I’m saying let’s do not the nasty stuff with like food coloring and all like gross s**t.”

“Give me an example of candy you want,” Kim says.

“I don’t know, I’ll have to look into it, I said that we could have the organic cotton candy…” Kourtney says as Kim interrupts, “the party is in eight days.”

In confessional, Kim voices her annoyance.

“Kourtney has this vision of no sugar, or no disgusting chemicals in candy, it’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that. It just doesn’t make sense, and it really wasn’t the theme of what North and Penelope wanted for their birthday,” the KKW Beauty mogul says.

Back in the car, Kourtney continues defending her point.

“There’s just better solutions to things instead of your dated candy that’s like literally food coloring that gives people diseases,” Kourtney says.

“This is like not the right theme,” Kim says.

“So switch the theme!” Kourtney argues, saying that her “brand” is not sugary candy.

“Your brand?” Kim asks in shock. “This is about a kids’ party, this is not about your brand.”

Kourtney insists that Kim’s sugar-filled party theme is against “what I stand for.”

“Then why does your car have leather seats? Why are you wearing plastic glasses?” Kim replies, leaving her sister speechless.

In confessional, Kourtney says she “can’t believe Kim isn’t willing to compromise at all and that she doesn’t feel guilty about giving not only her kids and my kids, but all these kids that are coming to our party so much junk and candy. Its just like… it’s such a dated vibe to be like that.”

Still, Kim doesn’t give in.

“Like, I want a fun kids’ party with real candy,” she says.

“Well, that’s your problem,” Kourtney answers, ending the argument.

As fans know, the sisters eventually resolved their differences and threw their daughters a colorful Candy Land birthday party.

Still, their on-screen fight was filmed just weeks before Kourtney recently decided to leave her long-standing family show. During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the mom of three revealed she will not be a big part of the series’ season 17, as she’s deciding to focus on spending time with her kids rather than filming.

Her exit didn’t come as a shock to fans who know the Poosh founder has wanted out of the family business for quite some time, and has been dreading filming due to her not-to-great relationship with sister Kim.