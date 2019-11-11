Too Little, Too Late! Tristan Gushes Over Khloe, Says He’s ‘So Proud’ Of Her 9 Months After Split

Too Little, Too Late! Tristan Gushes Over Khloe, Says He’s ‘So Proud’ Of Her 9 Months After Split Thompson shares sappy post following Kardashian’s People’s Choice Awards win.

Is Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back?

This Monday, November 11, after his famous baby mama won the People’s Choice Award for best Reality TV Star of 2019, he shared a sappy Instagram post congratulating her.

“Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑” Tristan, 28, wrote alongside a collage of photos of Khloe on the PCA red carpet.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Khloe, 35, beat sister Kylie Jenner for the prize! Luckily, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan also won the PCA Award for best Reality Show of 2019.

“Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year,” the basketball star continued in his post. “Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice*.”

Neither Khloe nor her family members have liked Tristan’s post and are still not following him on Instagram!

Fans know this is not the first time the NBA star has left flirty remarks for his ex on social media. Followers have caught him pining for Khloe various times since their breakup — though he often ends up deleting his comments after receiving nasty backlash.

As Radar readers know, True Thompson’s parents split up this February after Tristan was caught kissing former Kardashian-Jenner BFF Jordyn Woods during a party at his house. And while the Cleveland Cavaliers star has been doing everything in his power to get Khloe back ever since, the bombshell has made it clear she’s done with him, and only focusing on her daughter and on her career.

“Tristan does all sorts of flirty things, like sending Khloe flowers and little gifts, all trying to convince her to give him another chance,” a source exclusively told Radar. “But so far it hasn’t worked and they’re not back together — yet. Khloe hates that she likes Tristan and wants to be around him. So far she isn’t letting anything romantic happen.”