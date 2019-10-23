More Homewrecking Claims! Khloe Accused Of Breaking Up Ex Lamar & Taraji P. Henson 'I didn't know how to tell her I was falling in love with another woman,' Odom says.

In his 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light, Lamar Odom revealed he previously dated Taraji P. Henson, but in a new interview the shamed NBA star claims the relationship failed after Khloe Kardashian came into the picture.

Odom spilled the tea about his wrecked romance with Henson in an episode of TV One UNCENSORED.

“She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman. I used to carry a picture of her on the road with me,” Odom said of Henson, 49.

He added, “She gave me inspiration. A Black woman, working like that, that’s just as good at her craft that I am in my craft.”

But, the romance died. “Things ended with Taraji because I was an immature punk. I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian,” Odom said.

Fans know Odom, 39, and Kardashian, 35, got hitched in 2009 after only a month of dating.

The duo remained together for four years until they split in 2013 due to Odom’s infidelity. Their divorce was finalized in 2015.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been accused of being a homewrecker.

Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s first baby mama Jordan Craig broke her silence over the summer about rumors the bad boy basketball star cheated on her with the reality star while she was pregnant in 2016!

In shocking uncovered court documents obtained only by Radar, Craig claimed Thompson, 28, was eager to have a baby with her and despite their fertility issues, “encouraged me to exhaust every avenue we possibly could to start our family.”

Just one month after discovering her pregnancy, Craig claimed she found out her baby daddy had been cheating on her.

In a shocking betrayal, Craig said she soon spotted paparazzi photos of Thompson “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing.”

As Radar readers may recall, Thompson, 28, and Kardashian were first spotted together at an L.A. club in August 2016, and photographed on a romantic Mexican getaway just a few weeks later.

“Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” Craig said. “Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.”

Pregnant Craig was then forced into bed rest due to the “stress” of Thompson and Kardashian’s very public relationship, she said.

Then, in 2014, Khloe and French Montana briefly dated, and while rapper Trina said she and French had no titles, she did confirm they had chemistry and an understanding that they’d be exclusively dating each other.

But Trina was blindsided when she learned of his romance with Kardashian on social media.

“I found out like the rest of the world,” Trina said during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York. “It was all over the Internet, it was all over my Twitter, my Instagram, everything. And I mean it’s a little surprising when you’re living with somebody that they’re running around with somebody else.”

Perhaps the worst of all, Kardashian was accused of wrecking Odom’s romance with his baby mama Liza Morales, whom he was with for 10 years and parented three children, one of whom died at 6 months of SIDS, before they called it quits.

Morales revealed in a Daily Beast article that Odom, who had given her endless excuses as to why he didn’t want to get married, sent her a text informing her he was gearing up to tie the knot with Kardashian.

The relationship was so shaken that now Odom and Morales communicate only via third parties and lawyers.