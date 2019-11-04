Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Keeping Up With The Kameos! The Weirdest & Wildest Kardashian Guest Stars Revealed From J-Law to Shaq, reality TV's royal family has some fascinating friends.

Jennifer Lawrence made a surprise appearance on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the Oscar-winning actress isn’t shy about admitting she is a huge Kardashian fan!

In the episode, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick attempt to FaceTime momager Kris Jenner while at Khloé’s house. In a twist, Lawrence answers Kris’ phone, telling the pair, “This is Jennifer f***ing Lawrence, that’s who you’re talking to.”

Scott, unimpressed, replies bluntly, “Not that you’re not very famous and beautiful, but can I talk to Kris?”

“I am the new Kris,” the 28-year-old actress responds.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and Lawrence have been friends for years, ever since Kris, 63, surprised the Hunger Games star with a birthday cake after learning she was a fan. That’s led to some pretty amazing moments between the pair, including the wild time when they got drunk together.

“I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me,” the Oscar-winning actress told Kim Kardashian during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “You dressed me fabulously.”

“I’ve never seen my mom more drunk,” noted Kim of the memory.

