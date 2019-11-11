Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

See All The Stars! People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hollywood's biggest A-listers sizzle in the hottest fashions.

The 2019 People’s Choice Awards red carpet was filled with the biggest celebrity arrivals and RadarOnline.com has a gallery of Hollywood’s hottest stars.

Live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., the red carpet was the A-List event for the night.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were ultra-glamorous on the red carpet, along with their momager matriarch Kris Jenner.

Jennifer Aniston was honored with The People’s Icon of 2019 Award on the show.

Gwen Stefani was also honored with the Fashion Icon Award and walked in the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang gown.

Pink was named The People’s Champion for her generous charitable contributions and was stunning in a black pants suit.

E! host Giuliana Rancic was super skinny in her hot pink dress.

Hollywood’s biggest stars were dressed in the best, worst and wackiest fashions for the night.

Millie Bobby Brown, Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Aniston, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o and Tessa Thompson were all nominated for The Female Movie Star of 2019.

Scroll through the gallery to see The People’s Choice Awards celebrity arrivals on the red carpet.