Caitlyn Jenner Begins Competition As She Shoots I'm A Celebrity In The Wilderness

The reality star will receive one of the highest salaries in the show's history.

Caitlyn Jenner is in the process of filming a new competition show and RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her on set.

The former Olympian donned a bright red shirt and navy blue pants as she fought against fellow contestants in the wilderness.

The reality star was seen rowing a boat in the water and standing alongside a huge helicopter.

Readers know Caitlyn was a cast member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back when Bruce was married to Kris Jenner.

Following her transition to Caitlyn, she starred in her own spin-off I Am Cait which was eventually cancelled due to the less than stellar ratings.

As Radar previously reported, Caitlyn was spotted walking through Brisbane Airport on Sunday, November 10.

The star made the long trip to Australia to film the UK reality show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV recruited the former athlete because of her “huge name” and will ensure she gets paid as such. Caitlyn will reportedly receive at least $640,000 in US dollars, one of the biggest salaries in the ITV show’s 19-year history.

“ITV thinks she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right.”

I’m a Celebrity will feature mostly famous people known only in Britain, such as former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, EastEnder Jacqueline Jossa, soccer star Ian Wright, and possibly journalist Piers Morgan as they live together in a jungle environment for a number of weeks, and compete to be crowned “King” or “Queen of the Jungle.”

In a recent interview with the Sun, Cailtyn said. “‘I am not allowed to talk about this until next week. I am not sure what I can say. I am not allowed to say anything.”

Though she claims to not know how things will work, it’s been reported she competed onI’m A Celeb…USA in 2003 when she was known as Bruce and made it to the final week of the season .

The series begins airing on Sunday, November 17 in the UK.

Check out the gallery for behind the scenes photos of Caitlyn as she films for her new reality show.