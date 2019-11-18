Caitlyn Jenner Attempts To Figure Out Life As She Skydives For I'm A Celebrity Show The star is determined not to quit during her experience.

Caitlyn Jenner is trying to “figure out my life” on the British reality show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

As the Daily Star reported, the former Olympian is hoping to use this latest experience as a way of discovering or confirming her potential next step.

Readers know the 70-year-old joined the cast of the UK competition show where she will live with other famous British names in a jungle environment for a number of weeks and compete to be crowned either “King” or “Queen of the Jungle.”

But it turns out it’s just not a competition to Caitlyn – who had prior experience as Bruce in the US version of the show in 2003.

“When they called and asked if I’d be interested in it, I looked at my schedule and the time was free,” she told the publication.

Once she realized she was available, she thought it might actually be a good opportunity.

“I thought, ‘You know what, maybe I need to go down there and sit in the woods and figure out my life, what I’m doing’,” she said.

Now that she is officially enlisted to be one of the competitors, she will be engaging outdoor activities and has no plans of backing down!

Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com show the former decathlete walking through the grass and rowing boats. Most recently, she was spotted skydiving while on the set of the show.

“I am in it until the end, I am in it until I am out of the Jungle. There is nothing that could make me quit. I made a commitment to do it, and I will stick it out. It is not going to be easy.”

With personal reasons for her participation, Caitlyn wishes to keep the experience away from her famous daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner but hopes their large followings would at least help her with getting votes.

“I texted the kids, all of them, saying, ‘OK, I just got to Australia and they have taken my phone away I will talk to you when I get out which is gonna be a while’.

“It is probably the longest time I have ever gone without talking to any of my kids because it will be just about a month, four weeks without talking to them.”

