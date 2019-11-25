Kaia Gerber Strips Down To Teeny Bikini On Romantic Miami Getaway With Pete Davidson The love birds couldn’t stop kissing — see the photos.

Kaia Gerber stripped down to a teeny yellow bikini during her Miami getaway with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

As new photos from November 22 show, the model was all smiles in a yellow snakeskin print two-piece while showing PDA with her Saturday Night Live hunk. The two were caught on camera kissing and cuddling on the beach and playing on the sand.

Davidson, 26, sipped on beer while enjoying the company of his famous girlfriend.

Last week, the two stars also seen making out in a hotel pool. And this weekend, they were pictured looking elegant while attending a friend’s wedding.

Their romantic getaway comes as the stars still refuse to confirm their relationship on social media. RadarOnline.com readers know that in the past few weeks, the two have been seen out and about together all over New York City. And now, they’ve taken their love to Florida!

Earlier this month, Geber, 18, was seen supporting her boyfriend at a Brooklyn podcast show, and days prior, she was photographed wearing a “P” necklace while at the Women’s Guild Cedar’s-Sinai Luncheon in Los Angeles. She was beaming while posing for photos next to her famous mom, Cindy Crawford.

A source told Radar that Gerber’s famous parents treat her like an adult and trust her decision to date the comedian despite his playboy reputation.

Readers know that before getting serious with Gerber, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande. The two broke off their romance after Grande’s ex Mac Miller died of an overdose. Davidson had a battle with depression after the split, but eventually moved on with Kate Beckinsale, and later, with Margaret Qualley.