Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson attended a friend’s wedding as their romance continues to heat up.

The 18-year-old model was clad in a classy navy blue and white dress, adding a pop of color to her look with a red handbag.

Standing alongside Gerber, the Saturday Night Live star looked dapper in his black suit.

Together, the couple walked hand-in-hand and enjoyed the wedding festivities.

Did it give them any ideas?

Earlier that same day, on Saturday, Nov. 23, photographers went wild as Gerber and Davidson engaged in a passionate make out session by a pool in Miami.

Gerber and Davidson’s getaway to the Sunshine State came after exclusive Radar reports that revealed the model’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber now “treat Kaia like an adult.”

“Cindy and Rande let Kaia make her own decisions,” a source told Radar. “They have always treated her like a grown-up. She’s mature and that is how they treat her.”

Readers know the model has been hanging out quite often with the comedian after he was first spotted leaving the model’s NYC apartment building on Wednesday, October 23. That day, they were spotted getting cozy at the New York City restaurant Sadelle.

Fans spotted the two together walking on Mercer street in New York City over the summer, but things appeared to really heat up when Gerber, 18, attended the Women’s Guild Cesar’s Sinai Luncheon wearing a golden ” P” necklace.

She’s even showed him love and support as he appeared at a podcast taping in Brooklyn on Sunday, November 11.

Gerber and Davidson have been spotted together in Upstate New York, as well as partying after an SNL show together until 4 in the morning.

According to Page Six, Davidson was seen holding hands with Gerber recently at a grocery store in the Hudson Valley town of Hillsdale.

Readers know Davidson has been in few relationships recently. The tattooed playboy split from actress Margaret Qualley before dating older actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, earlier this year. The romance lasted until they broke up in peril. But he and Beckinsale broke up in April.

Check out the gallery for photos of the two amid their friend’s wedding.