Flaunting Romance! Kaia Gerber & Beau Pete Davidson Kiss Wildly At Miami Pool See the bikinied model and SNL star's incredible PDA.

Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Pete Davidson put on quite a show in a poolside moment during a Miami getaway.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, photographers went wild as the model, 18, and Saturday Night Live comedian, 26, engaged in a passionate make out session.

The two gave each other deep tongue smooches as they reclined on lounge chairs in the latest public statement in their romance.

Later, they kissed some more as they embraced in the pool!

Gerber wore a black bikini during their PDA time.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, an insider says Gerber’s model mom Cindy Crawford and her dad Rande Gerber aren’t against their teen’s romance with the bad boy known for his broken engagement from singer Ariana Grande and stint in rehab.

They “treat Kaia like an adult. They have always treated her more like an adult than a child,” the source said.

“Cindy and Rande let Kaia make her own decisions. They have always treated her like a grownup. She’s mature and that is how they treat her.”

Gerber and Davidson have been spotted together in Upstate New York, as well as partying after an SNL show together until 4 in morning.

While not naming his girlfriend specifically, Davidson recently told Paper Magazine for a bizarre photo shoot what his “love language” is.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” the funnyman said. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible,” he said. “But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that.”

According to Page Six, Davidson was seen holding hands with Gerber recently at a grocery store in the Hudson Valley town of Hillsdale.

Gerber was even spotted wearing a “P” diamond necklace to honor her beau.

Davidson and the much-younger Gerber were first linked on October 23, when they were spotted getting cozy at the New York City restaurant Sadelle’s.

They were next seen on a date in Malibu two weeks later.

The tattoed playboy, who recently split from actress Margaret Qualley, also dated much older actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, earlier this year. But he and Beckinsale broke up in April.

Now he and Gerber can’t keep their hands off each other!

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.