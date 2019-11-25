Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kanye West Gave Away 5,000 Free Tickets After Hollywood Concert Sales Slump! ‘Unorganized’ Yeezy rapper started the show more than 2 hours late.

Free tickets!

Kanye West gave away 5,000 free tickets to his Hollywood Bowl opera concert after a major sales slump, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The “Kanye West: Nebuchadnezzar – An Opera,” took place on Sunday, Nov. 24, and tickets sales were so low that he gave away 5,000 free tickets, multiple sources confirmed to Radar.

“Sales were so low, at one point Kanye considered canceling the show,” a snitch spilled about the thousands of tickets that were left un-purchased before the show.

Radar reported that there were thousands of tickets available in almost every section of the venue, with prices ranging from $20 to a whopping $525 prior to the show.

But the ticket sales weren’t the only problem for the night.

According to another insider, West’s show was a “nightmare,” and started hours late.

“The show was scheduled for 4. Then they moved it to 5 and it finally started at 6:38pm. It was a total nightmare,” the source told Radar.

Kim Kardashian’s husband was a handful at the event, the source spilled to Radar.

“Kanye is insane. He was so unorganized and just ranting at everyone backstage.”

The source told Radar that the production value of Nebuchadnezzar was shocking.

“The set seemed cheap and not very well put together.”

The source told Radar the concert seemed like a vanity project for West.

“I guess he just has enough money to do whatever he wants,” they spilled about West’s opera debacle.