Kim Caves To Kanye About Daughter North Wearing Makeup Amid Strict Wardrobe Rules The rapper previously banned his six-year-old from the habit.

The topic of North West wearing makeup is no longer a “big fight” in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s home.

The reality star sat down with the Australian talk show The Sunday Project and revealed that she now agrees with her husband’s decision to ban their first born daughter from her makeup.

“About the makeup thing, I don’t think a kid should really be wearing makeup either, you know,” Kim said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the reality star said she “got in trouble” for allowing North to wear lipstick and shared she was no longer allowed to wear it.

“She loves makeup but her dad won’t let her wear it,” Kim said about North during her KKW x WINNIE makeup collaboration dinner in New York City on Thursday, September 12.

“I think he had it, he changed all the rules. I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. [My sister] Kylie would give her all of these lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it’s now no more makeup.”

Though Kim initially disagreed with Kanye, with the help of her family and friends, she is now on the same page as the rapper.

“I think sometimes if you don’t understand a rule, it is good to learn and ask your friends. In my case [I asked] my siblings what they would do,’ the star said.

Readers know North is not the only Kanye imposes strict rules on.

As Radar reported, the rapper has been trying to control his wife’s wardrobe choices as well!

In an episode from the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the lovebirds got into an argument during her Met Gala fitting when he expressed he no longer thinks it’s “hot” when she shows off her body.

“He used to be all about showing off Kim’s sex appeal, but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin.” .

Now Kanye “tries to rein her in as if she’s a teenage girl, demanding that she ‘can’t go out looking like that,’” added the source.

Following the infamous Paris heist where Kim got robbed of $10 million in jewelry, Radar exclusively learned Kanye also ordered his wife to put away her jewels.

“Kanye’s freaking out and ordering Kim to stow away all her jewelry in safe deposit boxes but she thinks he’s overreacting. She’s told friends their home security system is amazing and there’s nothing to worry about,” a source told Radar.