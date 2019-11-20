Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kanye's Failed Komeback! West's Concert Ticket Sales Slump, Thousands Still Available Seats from $20-$700 wide open for Kim Kardashian’s hubby’s Hollywood show.

Kanye West is not killing it in Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian’s husband is touring the country spreading his new faith-based message with an extravagant concert production but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned his Hollywood Bowl concert ticket sales are in a slump, with thousands available just days before the show!

“Kanye West: Nebuchadnezzar – An Opera,” is scheduled for November 24, at 4pm at the 18,000-sat Hollywood Bowl venue.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets in every section are still available, from $700 tickets in the front to thousands of $20 tickets all the way in the back.

Ticket sales were limited to four-per-person, but a plethora were still for sale on Nov. 20, days before the show.

The Hollywood Bowl wasn’t even offering up all of the seats, with the top level and far side seats not for sale, according to Ticketmaster.

“Kanye West will premiere a new opera, Nebuchadnezzar, named for the ancient Babylonian king, November 24th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles,” the venue website noted. “The show will be directed by performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and feature music from West’s Sunday Service choir. The gold-plated invite for the show (designed by Nick Knight) also lists music from Peter Collins & Infinities Song.”

The pricier tickets from $300-$525 are still available, but the cheap seats are in abundance, according to Ticketmaster, with thousands of the $20 tickets still available for purchase.

In contrast, Taylor Swift performed with other artists at the 7th Annual We Can Survive, presented by AT&T, a RADIO.COM event, at The Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 19, 2019 to a sold-out crowd, Billboard.com reported.

As Radar previously reported, Kim has hired a team of therapists https://radaronline.com/exclusives/2019/11/kim-kardashian-hires-therapists-concerned-husband-kanye-new-tour/ to be on call for her troubled husband during the tour.

“Kanye will be watched, even if he doesn’t know about it,” a source told Radar exclusively.

The 42-year-old rapper dropped his latest album, Jesus Is King, on October 27, and is said to be preparing a major tour right now to support his new music.

Now, Yeezy insists he’s ready to hit the road once more.

“He says he’s fine and doesn’t need help but Kim’s nervous so she’s making sure he’s under a watchful eye – or 5,” the source revealed exclusively to Radar. “They’ll report to her and if there’s any warning signs she’ll essentially send them in.”

It appears Kim hasn’t exactly been upfront with her husband about his new tracking system, but the reality superstar doesn’t want to take any chances.

“Kanye would be fuming if Kim told him what she’s done but she couldn’t care less,” the insider admitted. “She doesn’t want him losing his mind and she’ll do anything she can to ensure it doesn’t happen.”