Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Madonna & Her Brother End Bitter Feud For Aging Dad’s Sake: 'They're At Peace Now'

Madonna & Her Brother End Bitter Feud For Aging Dad’s Sake: 'They're At Peace Now'

Madonna & Her Brother End Bitter Feud For Aging Dad’s Sake: 'They're At Peace Now' Christopher Ciccone reveals he and the Material Girl are finally 'united.'

Madonna has buried the hatchet with her younger brother Christopher Ciccone on behalf of their 88-year-old father.

The pair had been feuding since the 59-year-old interior designer wrote his scathing 2008 tell-all book, Life with My Sister Madonna.

“We are at peace now and just spoke last week,” Chris exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “I recently moved from Los Angeles back to Michigan where my father and family own a vineyard and winery.”

Although Madonna, 61, and their father, Silvio Anthony “Tony” Ciccone, had a strained relationship for years, Chris said the Material Girl has become supportive of the family patriarch.

“He is an amazing inspiration. He’s the original ‘tough guy’ and he still exercises each day,” Chris said.

Tony had eight children — six, including Madonna and Chris, by his first wife, Madonna Louise Ciccone, who died of breast cancer at age 30, and two with his second wife, Joan Gustafson.

“Madonna has been great!” Chris added. “She regularly speaks to our dad while some of our siblings work at the winery. We are all united.”

Madonna, who did not respond to our request for comment, is currently on her Madame X Tour despite canceling shows after injuring her knee.

“I’m sure she’ll fulfill her dates,” Chris said. “I hope to catch the show in Miami!”