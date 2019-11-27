Madonna Cancels Three Concerts In Boston: ‘The Pain I’m In Right Now Is Overwhelming’

November 27, 2019 @ 16:12PM
Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Health fears for Madge?

Madonna abruptly canceled three concerts on her Madame X tour, telling fans: “The pain I’m in right now is overwhelming.”

The 61-year-old performer nixed her Boston shows scheduled for November 30, December 1 and 2.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram page about canceling the shows on her troubled Madame X tour.

“Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain Im in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can cone back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you. #madamextheatre.”

The shows at the Boch Center Wang Theater were canceled but the tour was scheduled to resume in Philadelphia on Dec. 7.

As Radar previously reported, the “Material Girl” was struggling to sell tickets for her Madame X tour.

Madonna moved the tour to smaller venues, but tickets were widely available at venues across the country.

According to a source close to the singer, she “doesn’t understand” why her fans aren’t coming to support her new shows.

“She is really quite dumbfounded by this because she used to sell out entire stadiums in seconds,” the insider told Radar.

According to Ticketmaster.com hundreds of tickets were still available for her show in Philadelphia on Dec. 7.

The most expensive $3,000 tickets and the least expensive $132 tickets all were available for sale on Nov. 27 for the upcoming show.