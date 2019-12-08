Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Participates In Mock Orgy For Art Basel Fashion Show Pop star's sexy girl, now 23, might marry her boyfriend soon!

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Ciccone Leon was a featured model in a mock orgy that took place during Art Basel in Miami.

The simulated session was a part of a fashion show/performance piece for Spanish designer brand Desigual that occurred during an event designed by Carlota Guerroro, a performance artist based in Barcelona.

Models of the show walked down the runway and fixed themselves in a human pyramid. Lourdes, the last of the bunch, danced her way to the group in her tie-dyed dress before posing with her fellow models.

But the most surprising moment of the night was when the models stripped the clothing off of each other and threw them onto the floor! Then, covered in nipples and nude underwear, they caressed each other and pretended to make out.

Following the event, Desigual posted the video on his Instagram story and provided an explanation for the art piece entitled “Love Different.”

“Love different” is a performance created by the artistic direction of @carlota_guerrero to showcase the most iconic pieces of Desigual 2020,” he shared.

“A representation in which the Catalan artist affects the most basic and universal act of love: the kiss. Please share in this message of love, multiculturalism and diversity.”

Is it like mother, like daughter? It’s not the first time Lourdes has flaunted her body.

Madonna, known for her raunchy style, has previously gushed about Lourdes as in an interview with Vogue, saying, “[Lourdes] is insanely talented. I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does – she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department.”

But Madonna supports more than just her daughter’s abilities.

Radar exclusively reported the oldest of Madonna’s six children is thinking about marrying her secret boyfriend Jonathan Puglia, whom she has been dating for two years.

Sources disclosed Lourdes is “madly in love” with him her photographer beau.

“Lola and Jonathan are very much in love. Everyone thinks they’re perfect for each other, despite their very different backgrounds,” a friend confirmed.

“Madonna approves, but the families have little in common and it’s not likely they’ll mix much,” the friend added.

The “Material Girl” pop star gave birth to Lourdes when she was involved with hunky boyfriend, personal trainer Carlos Leon in the 1990s.

She had another biological son, Rocco, during her marriage to director Guy Ritchie and has adopted other children.