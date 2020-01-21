Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Madonna's 'Old Age' The Cause Of Several Tour Date Cancellations, Insider Claims 'She shouldn't be scheduling back-to-back shows.'

Madonna canceled another show over the weekend and an insider claims it’s simply due to her “old age,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

This marks her eighth cancellation on her “Madame X Tour.”

The “Say A Prayer,” singer, 61, has previously admitted to an “indescribable” and “overwhelming” pain over the course of her tour.

On Sunday, January 19, just 45 minutes before she was set to perform in Lisbon, Portugal, an email was sent out to ticket-holders informing them that she would not be taking the stage.

“She is getting older and when she goes hard one night she won’t be able to bounce back as she used to the next night,” the insider told Radar. “That’s how she is.”

“In my opinion, she shouldn’t be scheduling back-to-back shows anyway, knowing this,” the source continued. “But at the same time, she wants to act like she can still keep up, chug alcohol, and everything is fine. That’s not how it works when you’re 60. I commend her for trying, but also, when you have to cancel shows several times and disappoint fans: that’s not cool.”

Shortly after canceling her show, Madonna took to Instagram telling fans that she had to “listen” to her body. A few days prior, she posted a video of herself warming up for her show. In the clip, she referred to herself as “injured.”

The singer — who is dating her 25-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams previously canceled shows in Boston, New York, and Miami.

She is set to perform three shows in Lisbon from Tuesday, January 21 to Thursday, January 31.