According to Daily Mail, on Sunday Ukraine claimed that 51-year-old Andrey Paliy, who was the first rank captain and commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was shot to death by Ukrainian forces just outside of Mariupol.

But although the exact circumstances surrounding Paliy’s death have not yet been disclosed, and despite Moscow not yet officially recognizing the loss of Paliy, his death has reportedly been confirmed by a close friend of his named Konstantin Tsarenko, the secretary of the public council of the Sevastopol Nakhimov Naval School.