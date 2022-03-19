US Announces $5 Million Reward For Anyone With Information Leading To Asset Seizure Of Russian Oligarchs

According to Daily Mail, the US Treasury Department announced the multi-million-dollar rewards on Wednesday in an effort to clamp down on certain Russian individuals who are allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is just the latest step in the country’s goal to hurt Putin and the oligarchs closest to him financially. In the past month the US, as well as a slew of other European countries, have reportedly confiscated assets such as superyachts, mansions and private jets that belong to some of Russia’s richest and most powerful individuals.