Ciara Expecting Baby No. 4? Rumors Swirl After Fan Posts TikTok Of The Singer Seemingly "Confirming" Pregnancy

The TikTok was posted two weeks after Ciara guest hosted The Ellen Show and had her husband on as a guest. Wilson surprised the pop singer with a bouquet of roses before joining her on set in front of the studio audience.

The singer curiously commented, "Russ makes me really nervous, for some reason, I don't know why...I mean I kind of know why, but I always feel so vulnerable when I'm with you in this setting." Wilson smirked saying, "Well I do know everything about you first of all...and second of all I'm going to make you more nervous right now." He then riled up the audience asking the crowd "Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?" before getting a roar of applause.

The football player leaned in, taking the singer's hand, and asked point blank, " Can we have more babies?" Ciara broke out in a fit of laughter as the Broncos quarterback begged his wife for "just one more."

After regaining her composure, the pop star answered, "We definitely can have a little time before we get there."