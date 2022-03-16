Jim Bob Duggar's Sister Deanna Calls Out His Disgraced Son Josh Before Prison Sentencing: 'I Saw The Truth On My Local News!'

Jim Bob Duggar’s sister, Deanna, appeared to call out the former reality star’s disgraced son, Josh, in a since-changed social media caption leading up to Josh’s prison sentencing.

"I was told a completely different story about a certain family member! I saw the truth on my local news! So sad!!!" Deanna's former caption about her nephew read on March 15, adding several crying emoji.

In December 2021, Josh was found guilty after being charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. In the wake of his conviction, Judge Timothy Brooks stated that sentencing would occur in four months and it’s now scheduled to take place on April 5.