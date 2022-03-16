College Golf Coach Dies Alongside Several Students In Texas Bus Crash

University of the Southwest President Quint Thurman released a statement soon after news broke of the collision having written: “We are still learning the details about the accident, but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach."

“My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University Hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries,” Thurman continued. “We would ask for prayers for their recovery and for comfort and strength for all of families and friends and students of those whose lives have been lost.”

The University would later report that there were nine people aboard the bus when it crashed into a Ford pickup truck.