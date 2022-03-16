Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Claim Scotty David 'Should Never Have Been' On Jury As They Once Again Request New Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team is once again requesting a new trial for their client due to the fact that Scotty David, one of the jurors in the trial who convicted Maxwell of sexually grooming and trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein, failed to disclose the fact that he himself was a victim of child sex abuse and could therefore be considered biased in his role on the jury.

According to The Guardian, Maxwell’s lawyers are rejecting David’s explanation for why he failed to disclose the fact that he was a victim of child sex abuse during the pre-trial questionnaire used to screen and select potential jurors.