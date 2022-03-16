Kanye West Calls Trevor Noah A ‘Koon’ While Continuing To Trash D.L. Hughley

The tension ultimately spilled over onto social media, where Ye claimed “I can afford to hurt you” and referred to the comedian as a “drug addict.” Hours later, Hughley replied to the lyricist’s deleted posts on Twitter. “Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!!” he wrote in one post.

West continued the feud by posting a photo of Hughley wearing ripped jeans, a white shirt, and a camouflage jacket on March 16. “This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself. Is he influential or under the influence???” the Atlanta, Georgia, native wrote before sharing another post referencing the former ComicView host. ​​

”Funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends,” West wrote. “I used to defend this n—a back when he had work. Like nah he funny. You just gotta watch it one trillion more times to get it.”

West also vented about Davidson being a bad influence on Kardashian after the Saturday Night Live comedian defended his relationship with the reality mogul in screenshots shared by SNL guest writer Dave Sirus over the weekend.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” Davidson wrote to West. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet.”