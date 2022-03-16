Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’
Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant.
"I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.
Over the years, Davidson, 28, has been open about his mental health struggles in various interviews, previously sharing that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after battling depression and anxiety.
In early 2020, the comedian seemed to confirm a recent stint at rehab during a stand-up show, per Page Six, where he reportedly told the crowd he had worked on some of his material while at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona.
In the Yeezy fashion designer’s latest rant, he also included a comment shared by a social media user. It seemingly addressed the viral text exchange between himself and Davidson, in which the Saturday Night Live star mentioned being “in bed with your wife.”
"The way Skete used Kim's marital status [to] address Kanye was a sneak diss towards her and she didn't even catch it," the comment read.
Romance rumors surrounding Kardashian and Davidson began shortly after she guest-hosted SNL in October 2021, going on to kiss the King of Staten Island star while doing a comedy skit on the NBC series. They became Instagram official in March 2022, marking her first public relationship since she filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.
There’s been a back-and-forth between the A-list exes as of late, with West taking to Instagram on March 14 to share a photo of their daughter North's backpack, which featured pins of West, Kardashian and an alien.
The Eazy rapper wrote, "This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family. I am wired to protect my family at all [costs]. As the priest of my home. Don’t worry Northy. God is still alive."
Kardashian left a rare comment under the post, reading, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."
In March 2022, the Skims founder revealed that fans may one day see Davidson on her family’s new Hulu reality series, but they may have to wait a bit. “I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she told Variety. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away." Kardashian continued, “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”