Kanye West Worried Pete Davidson Will Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back about his true feelings on ex Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in an explosive new Instagram rant.

"I'm really concerned that SKETE will get my kids' mom hooked on drugs. He's in rehab every [two] months," the rapper, 44, who shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, 41, alleged in the caption of his post on March 16.

Over the years, Davidson, 28, has been open about his mental health struggles in various interviews, previously sharing that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after battling depression and anxiety.

In early 2020, the comedian seemed to confirm a recent stint at rehab during a stand-up show, per Page Six, where he reportedly told the crowd he had worked on some of his material while at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona.