Ex-NFL Star Herschel Walker Denies Evolution, Questions Why Apes Are Still On The Planet

"The earth started and then he had to put them on earth," he began at an event over the weekend. "Adam was there. Adam came, then Eve came, so somebody had to start it out. That means it had to be a God. I think about this, at one time, science said man came from apes — did it not?"

“Every time I read or hear that, I think to myself, ‘You just didn’t read the same Bible I did,'” responded Chuck Allen, who is the church's lead pastor.