Shocker: Wendy Williams Has 'Open Invitation' To Make TV Comeback On 'The View'

How you doin’? In what would be one of the greatest switcheroos in the history of morning television, troubled former talk show host Wendy Williams has been keen to join the ladies on The View.

Radar has learned the one-time host of The Wendy Williams Show — who has been battling prolonged health-related issues that led to the cancelation of her Fox show — has an “open invitation” to appear on the ABC gabfest.

“The buzz within ABC is Wendy could well be joining The View,” a source said.