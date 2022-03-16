Shocker: Wendy Williams Has 'Open Invitation' To Make TV Comeback On 'The View'
How you doin’? In what would be one of the greatest switcheroos in the history of morning television, troubled former talk show host Wendy Williams has been keen to join the ladies on The View.
Radar has learned the one-time host of The Wendy Williams Show — who has been battling prolonged health-related issues that led to the cancelation of her Fox show — has an “open invitation” to appear on the ABC gabfest.
“The buzz within ABC is Wendy could well be joining The View,” a source said.
“There is an offer for her to appear on the show whenever she wants. The open invitation has made it very clear that when Wendy wants to give her first TV interview since losing her own show, there will always be a seat at the table for her," the insider insisted.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that brash-talking Williams, 57, would become a permanent host on The View table, however.
“Producers know how much people want to hear from Wendy,” added a second source, who noted her shock absence and sudden replacement this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd has created a massive window of opportunity for Williams' first television interview.
Replacing Wendy, the new daytime show, crisply titled Sherri, will "inherit" the time slots on Fox owned-and-operated stations that have been the backbone of Williams' nationally syndicated talk show since 2008, producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury revealed in late February.
Williams has been “flooded with offers” since the announcement, from everyone from the Today Show to Good Morning America.
“But what makes The View opportunity so interesting is that this interview could open-up the door to her joining the show on a recurring basis,” said a source.
“It would be a chemistry test for Wendy with Whoopi [Goldberg] and the ladies,” a source inside ABC said. “It would not be the first time The View snapped up a new co-host who had previously had their own show. When Rosie O’Donnell joined their numbers went through the roof.”
As Radar has previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show relied on a string of guest hosts, including Shepherd, since the start of its 13th season last fall because their host was unable to appear on camera.