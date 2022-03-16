Rob Kardashian Scoffs At Blac Chyna’s Demand For $45k In Court

She claims he stole her iPhone during an argument and she was simply trying to get it back. Chyna says she was so adamant about retrieving the device because Rob previously sent threatening texts to a third party from her phone.

An LAPD investigation was launched over that incident and she didn't want to deal with more issues. She also was ready to present video footage shot the day after the alleged incident — which she said showed Rob without any injuries or bruises on his body.

Chyna believes the entire lawsuit was brought as retaliation against her for suing Rob and his family. In her separate lawsuit, she accuses Rob of leaking her intimate photos online without her consent. She also is seeking damages from the family for allegedly spreading "false" accusations she attacked Rob to E! execs.

She says this caused her show, Rob & Chyna, to be canceled and led to her losing tens of millions in deals.

In Rob’s newly filed motion, he argues Chyna doesn't deserve $33k for the depositions that took place.