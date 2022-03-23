'Real Housewives Of New York' Massive Pay Cuts, Luann de Lesseps Not Filming New Show

Cohen revealed to Variety the plans for RHONY include "rebooting and recasting" the series. He said they will most likely start from scratch. The decision means Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan are out as Radar first reported months ago.

The Bravo head did hint that Eboni K. Williams may stick around for the reboot and her friends could take over the empty cast slots. "So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then, of course, they would be considered," he said.

The second series will be launched with former stars of the franchise and will be shot in New York.