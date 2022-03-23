'Real Housewives Of New York' Massive Pay Cuts, Luann de Lesseps Not Filming New Show
Andy Cohen & co. claim to be working overtime to save Real Housewives of New York — following a disastrous season involving racism accusations — but have slashed pay for new and old cast members.
Sources tell Radar, the all-new cast of the Bravo show is set to be offered $70k for an entire season as producers attempt to reboot the franchise. Earlier today, the network revealed their plans to recast RHONY but also produce a second series tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy or RHONY: Throwback.
Cohen revealed to Variety the plans for RHONY include "rebooting and recasting" the series. He said they will most likely start from scratch. The decision means Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan are out as Radar first reported months ago.
The Bravo head did hint that Eboni K. Williams may stick around for the reboot and her friends could take over the empty cast slots. "So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then, of course, they would be considered," he said.
The second series will be launched with former stars of the franchise and will be shot in New York.
Sources tell us the ex-cast members are being offered $100k for the entire season of the new show — a lot less than the OG cast members were pulling in.
We're told Luann will NOT be part of the spin-off as she has signed a separate deal with the E! network.
“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans," Cohen said.
The Bravo exec says he is more concerned with saving RHONY and believes "there are thousands of stories to tell here." Cohen added, "We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”
When pressed about the cast for the spin-off, Cohen refused to get into specifics or talk about Luann or Sonja.
"The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since Season 3. So I think, in theory, sure," he said.
"I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives," he said.
The reboot is set to air on Bravo with the second show likely to air on Peacock.