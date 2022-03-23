Vladimir Putin's Alleged $660 Million Yacht Blocked From Leaving Italian Marina

Vladimir Putin’s alleged $660 million mega-yacht was reportedly denied departure from an Italian marina as “men in suits” investigate the luxury vessel and its ties to the Russian president as calls to seize the sizeable schooner grow larger every day.

According to The Sun, the 459-foot mega-yacht Scheherazade – which is widely believed to be owned by the Russian president – was locked within the gates of western Italy’s Marina di Carrara on Wednesday so investigators could probe whether or not the colossal vessel does in fact belong to Putin.