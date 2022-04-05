President Joe Biden Roped Into Son Hunter's Ongoing Tax Fraud Investigation

President Joe Biden has reportedly been roped into Hunter Biden’s ongoing tax fraud investigation after a number of witnesses claimed the current Commander in Chief was directly connected to his son’s alleged business dealings with a Chinese company.

The witnesses even reportedly went so far as to allege that now-President Biden conspired with Hunter regarding the business dealings, and that Joe Biden is referred to as “the big guy” in an email regarding the distribution of shares between partners of a company created specifically to work in tandem with the alleged Chinese company.