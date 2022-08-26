Mark Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Suppressed Hunter Biden Laptop Story Believing It Was 'Russian Propaganda’ Ahead Of 2020 Election

Mark Zuckerberg came clean about Facebook’s decision to keep the Hunter Biden laptop story from the public in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, Radar has learned.

In October 2020, The New York Post published a story entitled, “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.”

The article revealed secret emails Hunter had sent his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, introducing him to a Ukrainian energy firm executive.