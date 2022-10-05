Country Star Loretta Lynn Cheated Death In 2021 After Flood Ripped Through Tennessee Ranch, Killing Her Beloved Foreman
Loretta Lynn escaped with her life after a raging flood swept through her Tennessee property and drowned her longtime ranch foreman one year before she died. The country legend at the age of 90. In the wake of her passing, RadarOnline.com can report that Loretta's life was filled with incredible highs and extreme lows with tragedy finding her through nearly every decade.
The Coal Miner's Daughter crooner suffered no injuries when she escaped the fatal storm that ripped through her home in 2021, but sources revealed she was shattered over the death of her beloved staffer Wayne Spears, who didn't make it out of the catastrophe.
"The Grim Reaper keeps coming for Loretta," an insider revealed following the tragic incident.
"She avoided him this time by a sheer stroke of luck, but you have to wonder how much tragedy this woman can take," they continued. "Loretta and Wayne spoke every day and he was more than a ranch boss to her. He was a special friend and she loved him like a son."
The storm dropped 17 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, sending flash floods roaring through Loretta's property in Hurricane Mills and surrounding areas on August 21, 2021.
"Hours before the storm struck, Loretta was keen on visiting the antebellum mansion, where she used to live, which is now a museum," added an insider. "She wanted to say hello to visitors at the museum but once the weather turned, she bolted herself in at her newer house on the ranch to wait it out.
"Wayne was checking on the barn and animals when the flood struck. He clung to beams in the barn before it collapsed and the flood swept him away."
Loretta honored Wayne in a Facebook post. "There are no words at the ranch today... only tears.
"We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne, in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He's one of us and the whole Lynn family is heartbroken."
Loretta has repeatedly cheated death and struggled through a string of heartbreaks throughout her long lifetime.
The You Ain't Woman Enough singer suffered a stroke in 2017 and broke her hip in 2018. She also had glaucoma and battled through knee surgery and several bouts of pneumonia.
Her son Jack drowned in 1984 and her beloved hubby Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn passed in 1996. She lost her daughter Betty Sue in 2013 and Jack's son, Jeffrey, died in 2016.
The gutsy songbird soldiered on, proving insiders who believed the flood tragedy would break her wrong. "The devastation at the ranch is horrifying. Loretta must be in shock," a source said last year.
"She could have easily been caught in the flooding and died. Friends and loved ones are breathing a sigh of relief that didn't happen."
Ultimately, Loretta died at the Tennesse ranch. The legendary vocalist passed away peacefully of natural causes while surrounded by her family. Loretta knew it was her time to go. RadarOnline.com was told that she even planned her funeral before her death.
Sources revealed she will be buried next to her husband and children at the family's cemetery.