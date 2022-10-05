'Her Story Is Constantly Evolving:' Brad Pitt Sources Say He Didn't Hit Kids During Angelina Jolie Airplane Fight

Our insider stressed that Pitt was investigated over Jolie's accusations, and no charges were ever produced for the dad of six.

"She had the opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges following their investigation," the source continued to spill to RadarOnline.com. "She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt following in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists, and other experts."

"Her and her team go back to the same thing month after month with new and false information," the source concluded.