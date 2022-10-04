Pierce Brosnan Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who He Says Has Been Living In A Car Outside His Malibu Home

The odd encounters with the alleged stalker began when Brosnan shared, “She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house.”

Brosnan continued to explain the situation he and his family have been dealing with, saying, “she gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me.”

Although the woman made contact with Brosnan and allegedly refused to leave the area, police suggested that he file a civil restraining order against her due to police being unable to remove someone for being parked outside of a home.