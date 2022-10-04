Pierce Brosnan Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who He Says Has Been Living In A Car Outside His Malibu Home
Actor Pierce Brosnan has filed a restraining order against a woman he claims has been stalking his family and living in a car parked outside of their pricey Malibu home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brosnan filed documents alleging the 55-year-old woman “has been stalking me and my family.” He claimed he contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department multiple times to remove the alleged stalker from his property.
According to court records obtained by The Blast, Brosnan asked a judge for protection not only for himself but for his wife, Keely, and their two sons, Dylan and Paris.
A series of truly bizarre events led the Mamma Mia actor to file the emergency order following the star's failed attempts to have the woman removed from outside of his property.
The odd encounters with the alleged stalker began when Brosnan shared, “She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house.”
Brosnan continued to explain the situation he and his family have been dealing with, saying, “she gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me.”
Although the woman made contact with Brosnan and allegedly refused to leave the area, police suggested that he file a civil restraining order against her due to police being unable to remove someone for being parked outside of a home.
Under the recommendation of the police, Bronsan filed the civil order which would allow law enforcement officers to arrest her if she continues to loiter outside of the Brosnan family's premises.
Luckily, a Los Angeles county judge swiftly granted the actor’s motion for the restraining order, which would restrict the unknown woman from “directly or indirectly” contacting Brosnan, his wife, or their kids, as well as cover harassment in any form to the named individuals in the restraining order.
The alleged stalker must now stay at least 400 yards away from the Bronsan’s Malibu beach house as well as any school or job connected to the family. A formal hearing has been set for October 25, during which the restraining order will be argued for an extension of 3 to 5 years.