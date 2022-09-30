Loretta Lynn, 90, Planning Her Own Funeral, Asks To Be Buried Next To Late Husband Mooney
Five years after a devastating stroke tragically ended Loretta Lynn’s performing career, the 90-year-old country music queen is planning her own funeral — and intends to make the send-off her biggest show ever, insiders tell RadarOnline.com.
Friends said Loretta is currently settling her estate, putting one of her Nashville homes on the market as she’s planning funeral day.
“Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn’t burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she’s gone,” a family friend said.
“But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will go EXACTLY as she wants!”
Another pal dished The Coal Miner’s Daughter wants her final resting place to be next to her late husband, Mooney, and their departed children Jack Benny and Betty Sue at the family cemetery on the grounds of her sprawling 3,500 acre-ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.
Bought by Loretta and Mooney in 1996, the spread is open to the public and one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Volunteer state.
“And that’s where Loretta wants her memorial service to be,” the pal noted. “She wants all of her fans to be able to attend, and there’s plenty of room at the ranch.”
“Loretta has already asked her performing children and grandchildren to take the stage to sing at her farewell event. She also wants lifelong friend Dolly Parton to help send her off in style,” a source told RadarOnline.com.
Due to her health. Loretta spends little time on the ranch these days having settled near Nashville so she’s closer to medical care.”
“Loretta has mobility problems from her 2017 stroke and her mind gets foggy,” the friend explained. “But her beautiful singing voice is still intact. She’s trying to record some final songs she hopes will live forever. She is a very brave soul. Loretta doesn’t fear the eventual end. In fact, she’s actively planning for it.”
As RadarOnline.com, Loretta was hospitalized after suffering a stroke at her home in 2017.