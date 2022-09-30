Disgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Denies Sex Addiction, Tells Court He Was 'Emotionally Fragile' When Entering Rehab In 2017
Kevin Spacey denied allegations he entered rehab in 2017 as a result of a sex addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 63-year-old embattled actor – who is set to appear before a New York court next month in an effort to clear his tarnished name – submitted a series of documents to the court this week arguing against the allegations.
According to the newly filed court docs, which have been obtained and reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Spacey claims he entered an Arizona rehab in 2017 not because of a sex addiction but because he was “emotionally fragile.”
“I can only tell you that I was as emotionally fragile as I had ever been in my life,” Spacey explained in the documents. “I had just come out, after having been private about my personal life for more than 30 years.”
He added, “I was being accused of things in the media and I went to go to take care of myself.”
Prior to entering the Wickenburg, Arizona rehab in 2017, the embattled American Beauty actor had been accused of “making sexual advances” towards aspiring actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when Rapp was only 14 years old.
Spacey had also just been let go from the Netflix show House of Cards over Rapp’s allegations against him.
The 21 and Baby Driver actor is set to face off against Rapp, now 50, in New York next month in connection to the sexual misconduct allegations. Rapp is seeking upwards of $40 million in damages “for battery and infliction of emotional distress” allegedly caused by Spacey more than 35 years ago.
"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey said in a statement at the time of Rapp’s initial allegations.
“But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” the actor continued, “and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spacey has also recently been charged in the United Kingdom in connection to a separate case in which he sexually assaulted three other men between 2005 and 2013.
The first alleged victim claimed to be assaulted in March 2005 in London while Spacey was working as art director of the Old Vic theater, while the second victim alleged he was sexually assaulted by Spacey in August 2008 in Gloucestershire.
Spacey’s third accuser told prosecutors he was sexually assaulted by the actor in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.
The Seven actor has since pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and that trial is scheduled to begin in the United Kingdom on June 6, 2023.