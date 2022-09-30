Disgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Denies Sex Addiction, Tells Court He Was 'Emotionally Fragile' When Entering Rehab In 2017

According to the newly filed court docs, which have been obtained and reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Spacey claims he entered an Arizona rehab in 2017 not because of a sex addiction but because he was “emotionally fragile.”

“I can only tell you that I was as emotionally fragile as I had ever been in my life,” Spacey explained in the documents. “I had just come out, after having been private about my personal life for more than 30 years.”