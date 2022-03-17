‘House Of Cards’ Crew Members Dragged Into Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Battle

Actor Anthony Rapp is attempting to gather additional evidence to build his case against Kevin Spacey before they head to trial — and he wants records from the confidential legal battle between the disgraced star and his former bosses on House of Cards.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a federal judge in New York ruled Rapp — who is suing Spacey over an alleged encounter in 1986 when he was only 16 — can reach out to people who previously testified against Spacey.