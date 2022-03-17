Trey Songz's Accuser Compares Him To R. Kelly In $20 Million Assault Battle

In her suit, Jeffries says she met Songz while partying at Diddy’s home for New Year’s Eve. She claims the singer invited her to the club to continue the celebration.

While inside the VIP area, Jeffries claims Songz digitally penetrated her without consent while standing on a couch. “[Jeffries] immediately got off the couch, sat down, and was in a state of shock. Another woman who was also in attendance went to [Jeffries[, asked her what was wrong, and then told [Jeffries] that [Neverson] had reached into her dress and inserted [sic] his fingers into her vagina as well,” the suit claims.