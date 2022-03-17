Getting The Boot? Fans Sign Petition To Have Kanye West Dropped From Coachella Over Kim K. Antics

Kanye “Ye” West is scheduled to headline the 21st Coachella music festival in April, but it looks like his latest social media stunts could put the gig at risk.

A Change.org petition titled “Remove Kanye from Coachella!” is going viral after an unknown social media user under the alias Kim Pete called upon organizers to drop the Flashing Lights rapper, 44.

More than 1,500 people have signed the petition as of March 17, hours after West was temporarily suspended from Instagram by Meta over his recent posts concerning estranged wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as well as Daily Show host Trevor Noah and comedian D.L. Hughley.