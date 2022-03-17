Getting The Boot? Fans Sign Petition To Have Kanye West Dropped From Coachella Over Kim K. Antics
Kanye “Ye” West is scheduled to headline the 21st Coachella music festival in April, but it looks like his latest social media stunts could put the gig at risk.
A Change.org petition titled “Remove Kanye from Coachella!” is going viral after an unknown social media user under the alias Kim Pete called upon organizers to drop the Flashing Lights rapper, 44.
More than 1,500 people have signed the petition as of March 17, hours after West was temporarily suspended from Instagram by Meta over his recent posts concerning estranged wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as well as Daily Show host Trevor Noah and comedian D.L. Hughley.
“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well,” the petition’s description read, seeking more than 2,500 signatures. “Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!”
The petition was launched on the same day that West was banned from Instagram for 24 hours for violating policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.
Prior to being banned, West teased his upcoming performance alongside an image from his claymation video for Eazy, in which an animated version of Davidson is buried alive. “Y’all ready for Coachella,” his post was captioned.
Despite the Kardashian-West divorce drama, the reality star and Saturday Night Live comedian have started being more open about their budding romance. Kardashian and Davidson went Instagram official on March 11, months after igniting romance rumors in October 2021.
The Skims founder even shared new details about their unexpected relationship during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse,'” she said with a laugh. "I don't know what the right thing to do is, like I haven't dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don't know what the rules are."