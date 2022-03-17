Kanye West Suspended From Instagram Over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson Attacks, Rapper Violated Harassment & Bullying Policies

Kanye West is being forced to stay silent — at least for the next 24 hours. The 44-year-old Donda rapper has been suspended from Instagram over his non-stop verbal tirades against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and anyone who comments on the drama.

According to reports, Ye has violated the company's policies on harassment, bullying, and hate speech so they are putting a pause on his account — something his friend Donald Trump knows all about.