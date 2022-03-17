Amanda Bynes No Longer Suffers 'Thought Disorders,' Testing Negative For Illicit Substances As She Fights To End Conservatorship
Amanda Bynes is fighting hard to end her conservatorship, and she even has her psychiatrist onboard. The 35-year-old former Nickelodeon actress has filed new legal documents outlining her recovery, which highlights she no longer suffers from "thought disorders" and has been consistently testing negative for illicit substances.
In the filing obtained by The Blast, Bynes included a “capacity declaration” signed by her psychiatrist, who outlines her remarkable transformation since being held on a 5150 hold back in 2014.
According to her psychiatrist, the She's The Man star "has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders."
The filing states that “Ms. Bynes’ psychiatrist further opines that Ms. Bynes has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.” It also outlines that she's a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, California, and "consistently earns above-average grades."
The documents also provide her transcripts to back up her grade point average.
According to the filing, Bynes "has been living in a structured community for women since 2020," adding that "initially, Mrs. Bynes lived in a transitional house where she practiced daily life skills, tended to her therapeutic needs, prepared for integration into a productive lifestyle, and worked towards developing a sustainable routine.”
In 2021, the former All That actress moved into apartment-style living where she's been held accountable for "ongoing random toxicology screenings, weekly apartment checks, and a weekly case management session with her case manager.”
When it comes to drugs, Bynes has tested clean. "The case manager in the community reports Ms. Bynes consistently tests negative for illicit substances in her system. Ms. Bynes desires to live free of any constraint," her request states
“Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved, and protection of the court is no longer necessary," the filing concludes, along with her psychiatrist's signature.
Her doctor isn't the only one in agreement with ending her 9-year conservatorship. Bynes' mother, Lynn, is reportedly on board as well.
According to documents, "Lynn Bynes does not object to the termination of this conservatorship.”
As Radar reported, Bynes has been pushing to terminate her conservatorship since February, months after Britney Spears broke free of hers.
A hearing has already been scheduled for March 23.