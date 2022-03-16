Jussie Smollett To Be Released From Jail, 6 Days After Being Locked Up

Jussie Smollett will be a free man once again, at least while he's fighting to overturn his guilty verdict in the hoax attack. The higher court ruled the 39-year-old former Empire actor will be released from Cook County Jail during his appeal process.

There are a few strings that come with his release. For example, Smollett will have to pay a $150,000 bond before they let him out of lock-up.