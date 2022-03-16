Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Goes Off About Jussie Smollett's Jail Sentence: 'They Want To Destroy This Man'

"No matter what opinion you have of whether or not Jussie Smollet did what he is accused of or not. The punishment does not fit the crime," she began via Instagram. "People walk away free from killing our people everyday. How many instances of our young Black people have been murdered in the last year, and the people whom they were with are walking free! And what about the people involved in the treason at the White House? Most went unpunished!"

She continued, "And then they give this man five months in Jail. Are you kidding me? This is unjust. This man is not a threat to society. This is an example of the disparities between how we are treated as opposed to our white counterparts. Black people we cannot afford to let this slide! Trust me you and your family might be next! So let's make some noise about this and ask for probation! The judge was obviously biased and very disrespectful and they wanted to disrespect and discredit the previous District Attorney Kim Fox, who was a Black woman. Please do your research about the case and look at the crime he is accused of and look at the time given him. They want to destroy this man. BTW If you have a difference in opinion I totally understand that but keep it positive ❤️🙏🏽."