Steve Harvey Tells Kanye West To 'Back Up' After Rapper Feuds With D.L. Hughley: 'It Ain't What You Want'

Fighting words! Steve Harvey stepped into the Kanye West and D.L. Hughley drama, calling out the Eazy rapper for his threats to the comedian on a new episode of his radio podcast.

"Pull up man," Harvey, 65, said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "It ain't what you want. And if y'all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L. because you have no idea ... You've been a little socially-conscious rapper. We from an a-- whooping era."

"Ye, come on man. Back up," the Family Feud host continued, trying to squash the beef between West, 44, and Hughley, 59, once and for all. "We all good, man."